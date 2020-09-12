JOHN KARAVELOS August 20, 2020 John was born in Mikine, Argos, Greece in 1933; completed his post secondary education; travelled by ship and arrived in Toronto in 1961. He instantly realized that Toronto was a city of opportunity for those who wished to work hard. He met and married his bride, Georgina, in 1962 and not long afterwards began his first business venture in the dry cleaning business. As his business grew, so did his family and before long there were three children. John not only ran his business, but was a very active, respected, and contributing member of the Greek community. His involvements included GAPA (Greek American Progressive Association), the assistance in the opening of St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Toronto, and many other committees dedicated to the growth and enhancement of the Greek community. A true entrepreneur at heart who had many different businesses, his most recent business venture involved his two sons, Jim and Nick, who he adored and instilled business skills and a strong work ethic. The relationship and bond was so strong with his boys. John loved taking his family on road trips and those numerous drives to Florida over the Christmas holidays will not be forgotten nor that backyard swimming pool that he had installed that brought the neighbourhood children to our backyard. His daughter, Tina, adored him and will never forget their countless hours of intellectual conversations from politics to world history. John's committed wife of 58 years, Georgina, cared for him in his final, more fragile years. His grandchildren, Evan, Kristen, John, and Ioanni will forever remember their Papou, who was so tender and generous to them. From teaching them to drive, to preparing countless barbeques poolside, not to mention his awesome Texas breakfasts, his love was limitless for them. He will never be forgotten. He will be remembered by his brothers, Nick and George, who he grew up with and maintained strong relationships with, even though they were separated by an ocean. His sister, Sophia; sisters-in-law, Panegiotitsa and Loula; as well as numerous nieces and nephews will remember his dynamic and encouraging personality. John Karavelos will be remembered as a respectful, honourable gentleman, who lived for his family. A true giver of himself not only to his family but to his friends and community. He was a special man. John's funeral was a private family service held at Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church on Monday, August 24, 2020. He rests at St. John's Dixie Cemetery and Crematorium.



