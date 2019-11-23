You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John KASTNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John KASTNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John KASTNER Obituary
JOHN KASTNER Internationally-renowned Canadian documentarian, died at home Thursday night, November 21, 2019 in the arms of his loving partner Susan Teskey. The world has lost a unique, brilliant and profoundly humanist documentary voice; we have lost our unique most loving, funny, devoted, irreplaceable partner, father, grandfather, uncle, brother. The third of the privileged children of joyous creators Martin and Rose Kastner, winner of an unprecedented four Emmys and innumerable other international awards during his five-decade career, John produced a body of work that touched hearts and shook preconceptions and policies in medical and legal fields, most particularly with his recent series of films about mental health. His range was prodigious, from the most comic to most moving; he took his work seriously but never himself - despite his enormous success as a filmmaker, he dreamed of returning to his first love, acting. Forever grieved by his partner Susan Teskey, children Danny (Christine), Gabe and Kira; grandchildren Laila and Theo, nephew Jamie and wife Laura, great-nephew Max, nieces Jessika and Julie, and sisters Susan and Kathy and brother-in-law Marvin. And, those whose lives he touched and altered in his films and with whom he had relationships going back decades. Predeceased by his parents, his dear wife Renee, mother of their children; and by his brother Peter. Funeral arrangements are private; a remembrance and celebration of his exceptional life will be announced later. Condolences may be left at aftercare.org
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -