JOHN KASTNER Internationally-renowned Canadian documentarian, died at home Thursday night, November 21, 2019 in the arms of his loving partner Susan Teskey. The world has lost a unique, brilliant and profoundly humanist documentary voice; we have lost our unique most loving, funny, devoted, irreplaceable partner, father, grandfather, uncle, brother. The third of the privileged children of joyous creators Martin and Rose Kastner, winner of an unprecedented four Emmys and innumerable other international awards during his five-decade career, John produced a body of work that touched hearts and shook preconceptions and policies in medical and legal fields, most particularly with his recent series of films about mental health. His range was prodigious, from the most comic to most moving; he took his work seriously but never himself - despite his enormous success as a filmmaker, he dreamed of returning to his first love, acting. Forever grieved by his partner Susan Teskey, children Danny (Christine), Gabe and Kira; grandchildren Laila and Theo, nephew Jamie and wife Laura, great-nephew Max, nieces Jessika and Julie, and sisters Susan and Kathy and brother-in-law Marvin. And, those whose lives he touched and altered in his films and with whom he had relationships going back decades. Predeceased by his parents, his dear wife Renee, mother of their children; and by his brother Peter. Funeral arrangements are private; a remembrance and celebration of his exceptional life will be announced later. Condolences may be left at aftercare.org
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019