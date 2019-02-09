JOHN KENNETH DAKIN (Ken) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 16, 2019. He was 98 and lived a full life. He is survived by his son, Michael; daughter, Christie; and grandchildren; Kayla (Sepehr), Graeme, Alexander, Matthew and Nicholas. He his predeceased by his loving wife, Gustine and leaves behind close friends and extended family who loved and respected him. Ken was born in Nanaimo, British Columbia on April 20, 1920, the son of Charles Dakin and Hilda May Shaw. Ken joined the Canadian Army and served in Canada and Europe during World War II. After returning from the war, Ken obtained his Bachelor of Commerce from UBC and Masters of Commerce from Queens University. He married Gustine Alice Lietze in 1954, started a family and was a devoted husband and father. Ken joined Canadian Pacific Airlines in 1950 and served with Canadian Pacific for the next 32 years in an accomplished career where he rose to the highest levels of the largest corporation in Canada at the time. As an executive with CP Air, he managed a number of challenging labour relations issues and laid the foundation for the industrial relations, personnel, sales and marketing functions for the company. In 1971 Ken was promoted to a senior executive role with CP Limited in Montreal and held the positions of Vice-President, Administration and Chairman, CP Ships. He moved back to Vancouver in 1976 and held the position of Executive Vice-President CP Air until he retired at the age of 62. After his formal retirement Ken was actively involved in a number of business ventures, was an avid sailor and enjoyed fishing trips with family and friends. In his later years, Ken unwaveringly maintained his positive outlook, indomitable spirt, relentless energy and never lost his sense of charm. He was an accomplished man who touched the hearts of everyone who encountered him. He was a true gentleman. Our family extends their heartfelt thanks and deepest gratitude for the wonderful kindness and compassionate care of everyone associated with the South Granville Park Lodge where Ken resided comfortably during his final three years. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 at Canadian Memorial Church in Vancouver with a reception to follow at the Vancouver Lawn and Tennis Club. Further Details on Ken's life are available at kearneyfs.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019