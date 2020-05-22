|
|
JOHN KETTLEFuturist and journalist John Kettle, 91, died on May 15, 2020 in Toronto. Born in London, England, on July 22, 1928, John emigrated to Canada with his wife Pat in 1953 after serving in the British military in the years following World War II. Once in Canada, John explored the philosophies of Rudolf Steiner and became one of the founders of the Toronto Waldorf School and the anthroposophical movement in our country. Of his early involvement, John said he felt like a man who planted an acorn and then followed other pursuits for half a century. And what a busy half century it was! Early on, he wrote for, and edited magazines such as Canadian Architect and Canada Month. In 1975, he married Helen Hardman, and became a father figure to children Hilary, Brett, and David. During that time, he authored many books, including The Big Generation and contributed many column inches to The Globe and Mail. He also had a long career as a prominent futurist. From 1982 to 1995, he published FutureLetter, a newsletter dedicated to helping organizations anticipate change. He gave talks worldwide and consulted with governments and companies providing forecasts on just about everything. In 2005, then widower John reconnected with Diana Hughes, whom he had invited to become one of the first teachers for the Toronto Waldorf School in 1968. They married in 2007 and with that he renewed his connection to anthroposophy and Waldorf education. When he wasn't researching, writing, or forecasting, John loved to travel, draw, and paint. He watched baseball and tennis avidly, and was an exacting and prolific writer of letters to the editor. John is survived by his wife Diana, sister Anne, children Brett and David, Diana's children Fiona, Siobhan, and Rowan, and John and Diana's grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. A small funeral for immediate family was held on Monday. Profound gratitude is owed to Dr. Khemlin and the team at the Reactivation Care Centre for their kindness and devotion to John's care. John was a founding director of the Waldorf School Association of Ontario, the Toronto Waldorf School and the Anthroposophical Foundation of Canada. If so wished, a donation to the Foundation can be made in his memory. (www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/anthroposophical-foundation-of-canada/)
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 22 to May 26, 2020