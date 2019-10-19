|
JOHN LIEUWES WASSENAAR, C.F.A., C.M.T. October 11, 1972 - October 14, 2019 John L. Wassenaar passed away peacefully at his mother's residence on October 14, 2019. Survived by his parents, Dr. Willem Wassenaar and Rosemary Wassenaar - Ostrowski, brothers Christopher and Daniel Wassenaar, sister, Dr. Catherine Wassenaar and stepmother Dr Hsiao-Ming Jung. John was diagnosed with Stage Four Colon cancer in the Spring of 2013. John relentlessly fought the disease throughout many surgeries, dozens of rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, and all the while pursuing his passion for stock trading. Not to be deterred by his initial cancer diagnosis, John even went so far as completing his third exam for the Certified Market Technician designation while receiving a chemotherapy infusion. John grew up in the North Leaside neighborhood and was a graduate of St. Michaels College School in Toronto. John went on to become an American division one collegiate scholarship track and field athlete, distinguishing himself academically by obtaining a perfect score on the senior investment exam during his graduation year from the Wallace E. Carroll School of Management at Boston College, Boston Massachusetts. John was a Trader with Virtu Financial, formerly known as ITG Financial. Before he joined Virtu, John held trading positions in the Toronto, New York, Connecticut, and Bermuda offices of Investors Bank and Trust, CF Global, National Bank Financial and Olympia Capital International. When he was not stalking the trading floor, you could find John out on a fishing Charter somewhere warm or cheering on his nieces and nephews in their latest adventures. A Memorial Service of Celebration will be held at the First Christian Reformed Church of Toronto, 57 Taunton Rd., on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., with Pastor Thyra VanKeeken officiating. A reception will follow immediately after the service.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019