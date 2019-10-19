You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
5:30 PM
First Christian Reformed Church of Toronto
57 Taunton Rd
Toronto, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for John WASSENAAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lieuwes WASSENAAR


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Lieuwes WASSENAAR Obituary
JOHN LIEUWES WASSENAAR, C.F.A., C.M.T. October 11, 1972 - October 14, 2019 John L. Wassenaar passed away peacefully at his mother's residence on October 14, 2019. Survived by his parents, Dr. Willem Wassenaar and Rosemary Wassenaar - Ostrowski, brothers Christopher and Daniel Wassenaar, sister, Dr. Catherine Wassenaar and stepmother Dr Hsiao-Ming Jung. John was diagnosed with Stage Four Colon cancer in the Spring of 2013. John relentlessly fought the disease throughout many surgeries, dozens of rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, and all the while pursuing his passion for stock trading. Not to be deterred by his initial cancer diagnosis, John even went so far as completing his third exam for the Certified Market Technician designation while receiving a chemotherapy infusion. John grew up in the North Leaside neighborhood and was a graduate of St. Michaels College School in Toronto. John went on to become an American division one collegiate scholarship track and field athlete, distinguishing himself academically by obtaining a perfect score on the senior investment exam during his graduation year from the Wallace E. Carroll School of Management at Boston College, Boston Massachusetts. John was a Trader with Virtu Financial, formerly known as ITG Financial. Before he joined Virtu, John held trading positions in the Toronto, New York, Connecticut, and Bermuda offices of Investors Bank and Trust, CF Global, National Bank Financial and Olympia Capital International. When he was not stalking the trading floor, you could find John out on a fishing Charter somewhere warm or cheering on his nieces and nephews in their latest adventures. A Memorial Service of Celebration will be held at the First Christian Reformed Church of Toronto, 57 Taunton Rd., on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., with Pastor Thyra VanKeeken officiating. A reception will follow immediately after the service.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.