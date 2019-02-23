JOHN LOGAN Our father, husband, brother and friend John Craig Logan passed away in London on February 19, 2019 having been visited by family and friends. John was born in Sarnia, Ontario on June 13, 1934 to John Gordon and Nellie Park Logan. John graduated with a B.A. from U. of Western Ontario in 1956 and with his law degree from Osgoode Hall in 1960. As planned, he joined the family law firm Logan and Logan but eventually pursued his business calling in the hotel industry. Starting from the ground up with the Holiday Inn group quickly progressing to the executive ranks, he moved to CP Hotels as a Senior Vice President and finally, leading the development of the Rosedale on Robson properties in Vancouver. During his professional career, John was a proud member of the Order of Freemasons as well as Shriners and Rotary International. Throughout 45 years of marriage and fifty years together, John and Patricia (née Middleton) lived in, and become apart of many communities including Sarnia, Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, White Rock and finally retiring to London, where he and Pat first met. During his lifetime, he and Pat had memorable trips throughout the world; the only continents they hadn't touched were Africa and Australia! John leaves behind his loving wife Pat as well as his daughter, Barbara Lindsay with grandsons Kyle (Eva) and Scott, son Scott Lindsay with his wife Mana and grandsons Tyler and Dylan, son Rob Logan with his wife Darlene and grandchildren Shaun and Mackenzie, daughter Debbie Lake with grandchildren Ryan (Jena) and Jennifer (Sean), daughter Teri Lindsay with grandson Jorden (Haley), and daughter Laurie (née Logan) Sims with her husband Charlie and granddaughters Tory (Curtis) and Julia. John also leaves behind his sister Helen St. Cyr as well as niece Diana Stahl and nephew John Bodrug. John will also be missed by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ralph (Gloria), Dixie (Larry), Colleen (Rick), Johnny (Laurie), Julie (Patrick) and Brenda along with many nieces and nephews. John was especially proud of recently becoming a great-grandfather to Juliette and Joshua and lit up every time he held them in his loving arms. John's passion for his family, friends, travel, sports, politics and of course his pet dog Katie, will be dearly missed. Our family would like to thank Darlene and the staff at The Village of Glendale Crossing, for the wonderful care they provided to John during his brief illness. Your dedication, support, and compassion were very much appreciated by his loving family. Instead of a funeral, John has requested a family celebration of his life to be held in Sarnia this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners and the Salvation Army. Memories of John are requested through the Harris Funeral Home website where they will be shared at his celebration. www.HarrisFuneralHome.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019