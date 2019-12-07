|
JOHN LOKKER October 13,1943 - December 4, 2019 With a heavy heart my beloved Teddy passed. We only found out about Cancer 3 weeks ago and it was Stage 4 Melanoma. Extremely aggressive. Too fast and oh so very heartbreaking. John passed peacefully with Marilyn by his side. Marilyn and John have been together since 1985 and married in 1990. Immediate family~raising Jordan Manley (12), Lettey Aguiar (7), Jaxson Aguiar (6), and son Jaco, Patricia and Kees (John's amazing son, beautiful wife and son Kees). John leave behinds daughters Cynthia and family, Yvette and family and Nicky and family; Sons Robbie and family and Shawn. Other family, Dad, Cecil, Sharon, Bruce, Teresa, Tanya, Clay, Audrey, Larry, Steven and Antoinette and our NTS family. John Lokker had trucking in his blood. He ran Consolidated FastFrate for the Sahi Interests and helped leverage the trucking assets into a major element of Federal Industries. He followed Sahi to Acklands where he presided over the integration of many industrial distributors and automotive aftermarket companies culminating in the eventual sale of a much larger Acklands to WW Grainger of Chicago. The substantial profit from this sale formed the underpinnings of Morguard Corp one of the largest most successful integrated real estate companies in Canada. John found time along the way to superintendent the operations of the newly acquired Yukon and White Pass Route Railroad dealing assiduously with US environmental and other regulatory issues eventually merging it with the operations of Clublink where he became. CFO, Audit Committee chair and finally a Director at his passing. He maintained his interest in trucking to the end in the successful operation of NTS Systems a freight audit company run in partnership with his wife, Marilyn. John leaves behind a church family at Good Friends Fellowship, Orangeville and our Caledon, Orangeville, Aruba community. A very big thank you to Pastor Kerry Duffield. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Memorial donations to Melanoma Network of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019