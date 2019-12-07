You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre
21 First St.
Orangeville, ON
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre
21 First St.
Orangeville, ON
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre
21 First St.
Orangeville, ON
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre
21 First St.
Orangeville, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John LOKKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John LOKKER


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John LOKKER Obituary
JOHN LOKKER October 13,1943 - December 4, 2019 With a heavy heart my beloved Teddy passed. We only found out about Cancer 3 weeks ago and it was Stage 4 Melanoma. Extremely aggressive. Too fast and oh so very heartbreaking. John passed peacefully with Marilyn by his side. Marilyn and John have been together since 1985 and married in 1990. Immediate family~raising Jordan Manley (12), Lettey Aguiar (7), Jaxson Aguiar (6), and son Jaco, Patricia and Kees (John's amazing son, beautiful wife and son Kees). John leave behinds daughters Cynthia and family, Yvette and family and Nicky and family; Sons Robbie and family and Shawn. Other family, Dad, Cecil, Sharon, Bruce, Teresa, Tanya, Clay, Audrey, Larry, Steven and Antoinette and our NTS family. John Lokker had trucking in his blood. He ran Consolidated FastFrate for the Sahi Interests and helped leverage the trucking assets into a major element of Federal Industries. He followed Sahi to Acklands where he presided over the integration of many industrial distributors and automotive aftermarket companies culminating in the eventual sale of a much larger Acklands to WW Grainger of Chicago. The substantial profit from this sale formed the underpinnings of Morguard Corp one of the largest most successful integrated real estate companies in Canada. John found time along the way to superintendent the operations of the newly acquired Yukon and White Pass Route Railroad dealing assiduously with US environmental and other regulatory issues eventually merging it with the operations of Clublink where he became. CFO, Audit Committee chair and finally a Director at his passing. He maintained his interest in trucking to the end in the successful operation of NTS Systems a freight audit company run in partnership with his wife, Marilyn. John leaves behind a church family at Good Friends Fellowship, Orangeville and our Caledon, Orangeville, Aruba community. A very big thank you to Pastor Kerry Duffield. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Memorial donations to Melanoma Network of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -