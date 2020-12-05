JOHN LONGMAID OFFUTT June 30, 1961 - November 20, 2020 Educator, Athlete, Wine enthusiast, Inspiration, Lover of Life John was taken from us suddenly while doing what he loved best - cycling. John was predeceased by his father John Longmaid Offutt Sr. He is survived by his loving family, his mother Marilyn Offutt Mammel, his wife Jane Ferguson, his beloved sons Eric and Connor, his sister Mary (Brook) Offutt Novelli, his nieces, nephews and his extensive network of family and friends. John was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska and spent idyllic summers at the family cottage at Lake Okoboji, Iowa where his boundless energy was put to good use spending time with friends, swimming, water skiing and riding his bike off the end of the dock to see how far he could fly before hitting the water, hauling it out and doing it all over again. He graduated from Deerfield Academy in 1979 and Rice University with an Honours B.A. in 1983. At Rice he made lifelong friends, was active in numerous sports and an enthusiastic member of the Baker Beer Bike team. When not exercising or studying, he could usually be found walking on campus while reading, always in bare feet. He obtained his M.B.A. from Claremont Graduate University in California in 1985. While in Paris taking classes toward his degree in the summer of 1984 he met his future wife Jane. A three week romance blossomed into a 36 year love story. He moved to Toronto the day he finished his last exam and never left. His first career was as an account executive in the advertising industry. He then obtained his real estate licence and began a successful career buying, selling and renovating homes. He had an uncanny ability to see what others didn't in even the most neglected of houses and to transform them into something truly wonderful to live in. In his forties, he decided his talents and abundant energy would best be spent teaching and he earned his B.Ed. Mr. 'O' was a force of nature at Thorncliffe Park Public School, as a kindergarten, grade 3 and especially as a gym teacher. His teaching philosophy was simple. Make your classroom a welcoming, supportive place so that kids love school and learning will inevitably follow. He coached countless kids in hockey, soccer and basketball, ran a yoga club and a boys' book club. John had many passions, and will be remembered for the incredible joie de vivre with which he pursued them. He was a knowledgeable wine enthusiast who loved to host wine tasting dinner parties and to collect and share fine wine with friends. He loved to travel and was an avid reader. He was an incredibly gifted athlete who loved cycling best of all. He was a strong cyclist and especially loved climbing. He enjoyed many cycling holidays. He was working through his bucket list and had trekked to Everest base camp and climbed most of the great peaks in Europe on his bike. He ran several marathons without ever training for them and in his undergrad days ran the Houston marathon and then played an entire game of soccer afterwards. He was a strong swimmer and completed several triathlons, including two as a guide for blind triathletes. He placed well and was often only beaten by men 20 - 30 years his junior. He achieved his second degree black belt in karate. He took up yoga and completed his yoga teacher training. He was a loving and supportive husband. He loved making new friends and sharing his passions with them, but he loved his sons most of all and was in the process of completing a renovation for one and planning a renovation for the other when he died. His favourite place on earth was the family cottage on Lake Joseph which he loved to share with family and friends, cycling, water-skiing, rowing, and hosting countless dinner parties. He would often disappear for hours in his rowing shell, exploring the lake and stopping by friends' cottages for a chat. John was well known for his volunteerism and his philanthropy. He coached soccer at Mooredale for many years, was on the Board at Moorelands, was a camp counselor and water-ski instructor at Camp Oochigeas, had recently joined the Board of the North Lake Joseph Association, hosted many fundraisers for charities, and donated generously to many others. John cheated death once when he suffered an arrhythmia while cycling in 2018 but was revived by a cycling friend who performed CPR. Not one to let a brush with death slow him down, and after a pacemaker/defibrillator was implanted in his chest, he hosted a previously planned dinner party at the lake the day he was released from hospital. While his death was a tragedy, his life was a joy that he lived with a passion and enthusiasm that inspired countless others. He leaves a hole in our lives that will never be filled. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all gather together again. Those wishing to honour his memory are encouraged to make a donation in his name to one of his favourite charities: Moorelands.ca/john-offutt/,
wpshc.com or a charity of your choice. Remembrances may be left at www.legacy.com
.