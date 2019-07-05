You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John LUDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Louis LUDY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Louis LUDY Obituary
JOHN LOUIS LUDY (Jack) John Louis (Jack) Ludy peacefully passed into the presence of his Lord and Saviour on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in St. Catharines, Ontario in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Irene (Guiney), and loving father of their daughters, Kathleen, Virginia (Jamie Needler), and Elizabeth. Loved and cherished by his grandchildren, Jason, Alison, Jacqueline Irene (Drew Redden), Brittney, and Patrick. Survived by his loving wife of nineteen years, Phyllis (Ostrander). Missed and fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Forever in our hearts and always remembered for his courage, strength, and honor. A celebration of life will be hosted on: Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., Bendale Bible Chapel, 330 Bellamy Road North, Scarborough, Ontario M1H 1E8.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 5 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.