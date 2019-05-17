Services Funeral 1:00 PM St Clement's Anglican Church Resources More Obituaries for John FINLAY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John M. FINLAY

DR. JOHN M. FINLAY 'Jack' We are very saddened to share that Dr. John M. Finlay, "Jack" died peacefully on Tuesday, May 14th in his 98th year. A man who lived life to the fullest and touched the lives of so many, Jack is survived by his loving wife Pam; his five children, John (Donna), Pete (Liz), Mike (Annie), Cam (MaryEllen) and Anne (Evan), his eight grandchildren, Tom (Alison), Ben, Monica (Aaron), Andrew, Meg, Jackie, Sarah and Kate, and his three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Will, and Emma. Jack cared deeply about his wonderful family, friends and patients and was an accomplished and much loved physician who spent close to forty years at Toronto General Hospital practicing internal medicine as the Chief of Gastroenterology and helped to pioneer endoscopy procedures in Canada. Further, through the Department of Medicine at the University of Toronto he taught medical students at the undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate level in his role as Professor of Medicine. In 1975, through the University of Toronto Division of Gastroenterology, he was the recipient of a Life Time Achievement Award in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the development of gastroenterology in Toronto and in 1994 he received the Distinguished Service Award from the Canadian Association of Gastroenterology. He was a generous individual who loved teaching and who was passionate about educating his students regarding medical care that both respected and supported patients and their wellbeing. He was an active and dedicated member of the University Faculty Club, the North Toronto painting group, and in the past, a valuable bass voice in the choir at St. Clement's Church. With a quick yet gentle sense of humour, Jack kept his family and the wonderful staff at Sunnybrook Hospital entertained throughout his final days. He was a blessing in our lives. A funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22nd at 1 p.m. at St Clement's Anglican Church, with a reception to follow at the same location. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jack's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Doctors Without Borders or St. Clement's Church. The family would like to thank Dr. Stephen Ross and the staff of Sunnybrook Hospital for their excellent care and support. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 17 to May 21, 2019