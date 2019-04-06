JOHN MAHONY It is with incredible sadness that we announce the passing of John Mahony on April 2, 2019. John's 61 action-packed years ended after a sudden and massive brain hemorrhage. Thankfully, he was surrounded by his loving wife Sue and children Mark and Claire. John is survived by siblings Mike (Maureen), MaryAnn (Dan), Sheila, Patty, Paul (Marussa), Theresa, Bernie (Fran), Carol (Pat), Jean (Dan), Ed (Janet), and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Tom and Mildred, and sister Helen (Tom). John will be fondly remembered by his Cronin family, including Sue's parents John and Dorothy, Sue's siblings Philip (Alicia), Cathy (John), Bob (Gayle), Tom (Kathryn), and their children. John's great love was his family, and Sue, Mark, and Claire were central to his life. He loved no place more than our cottage at Lake of Bays. Our many family activities included huge tennis games with the kids, their cousins, Cathy, John P., Tom, Kathryn, and Sue. He loved the games of golf at the local 9-hole course where he taught us to play. He loved chatting, having a beer, and taking in the sunsets from the dock. He spent countless hours cycling the roads around Lake of Bays and the King area. He participated in many long rides, but the Tour for Kids events were his favourite. Those close to John knew that running was his other passion. He completed several Boston Marathons including several with his brother Mike and another with Bob and Philip. John loved to laugh. His quick wit and laughter were enjoyed by all, including those apart of the 'Spirit of the Journey'. Their times together would be filled with various activities including, golf, skiing, cycling, and hours of banter. John had a very successful professional career, most recently with OLG and previously with Johnson & Johnson and Pillsbury. He was a strong leader who brought great passion to everything he did. His loyalty made him a friend and mentor to so many. Building teams and supporting the development of the people he worked with was always a priority for John and was greatly appreciated by those influenced by his actions. Family and friends will be received at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, April 8th. A funeral mass will take place at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Aurora on Tuesday, April 9th at 11 a.m. with a reception following at Carrying Place Golf & Country Club in King. A private interment will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of John to your favorite charity. John, rest in peace knowing you were loved and that Mark, Claire and I felt your tremendous love. We will carry on with you not in our sight but in our hearts. We love you. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019