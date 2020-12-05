You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

John MANZIG
JOHN G.W. (TED) MANZIG LL.B., LL.M. (Dalhousie), Lic.iur., Dr.iur. (Cologne) November 28, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing on November 28, 2020 of Ted Manzig (age 92), beloved husband, father, professor and friend. He is survived by Sandra, his wife of 65 years, son Walter (Debbie), daughters Loraine (Kevin) and Gloria (Grant), as well as grandchildren Isaac, Gabriel, Cameron, Katrina, Erik and Evan. He will also be missed by his sister, Ingrid, niece Tyana (Keith) and Katya (Tampa, FL). A consummate gentleman, his sense of fairness and love of the Law earned him the respect of students and colleagues at the University of Windsor Law School, where he taught from 1970 to 1994. Passionate about environmental protection, Ted served for a number of years as director of the Canadian Institute of Law and Policy and as a member of the Environmental Law Specialty Committee, Certification Program of the Law Society of Upper Canada. The care provided by the staff of the Windsor Regional Hospital (Ouellette) during Ted's brief illness was extraordinary. In particular, we would like to thank Dr.W. Liang, Dr.Yap, Lynda Trong, as well as the dedicated staff of 8 East and West. We also appreciated the kindness and patience of the COVID screeners as they performed their difficult and vital jobs. Due to the current situation, a celebration of Ted's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Professor Manzig Memorial Scholarship. Donations can be made by contacting Karen Momotiuk Chapman at karenm@uwindsor.ca at the Faculty of Law at the University of Windsor. You can also make a gift at www.uwindsor.ca/donate and specify the Professor Manzig Memorial Scholarship.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
