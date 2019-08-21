|
JOHN MATHESON (November 3, 1938 - August 17, 2019) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Kelly Matheson, beloved husband of Mary (nee Elton) for 52 years. He will be greatly missed by his children, Catherine (Troy McLellan), Ian, Ross (Jennifer) and Paul. As well as his step grandchildren, Dylan, Charlie, Rowan and Kaede and his favourite pal Glasgow. Predeceased by his brother Donald Matheson (husband of Vi), and parents Donald and Katie, he will be remembered fondly by his sisters, Peggy Matheson and Janet McBride (Tom) as well as his in-laws, Jane Olvet (Sid), John Elton (Sharon) and Peter Elton (Valerie) along with many nieces and nephews. John graduated from York Memorial in 1956 and then went on to study Radio and Television Arts at Ryerson Institute of Technology, graduating in 1959. This led him to a ten-year career in advertising, spending time in Toronto, Lethbridge and Vancouver. He loved his time in Western Canada and travelled back there many times to visit friends and family. Always an avid reader and lifelong learner, John was a member of the first class of part-time students at York University. He went on to earn degrees in English and Political Science as well a Master's in Education from OISE (University of Toronto). John and Mary moved from Toronto to Grimsby in 1969 where he began his second career in Education at Grimsby Secondary School. He often regaled his family with tales of his first years in education and loved the time he spent coaching cross country and working on drama productions. He went on to become an Administrator retiring from the Lincoln County Board of Education in 1997. He spoke fondly of the many colleagues he made and students he interacted with over those years. John was a supporter of the Liberal Party and worked on many campaigns, making many good friends along the way. He was a President of the Grimsby Historical Society and a member of the Grimsby Library Board and Grimsby Art Gallery Board. He was a parishioner at St. Andrew's Anglican Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. His Family would like to thank his at home healthcare team, Michelle, Nellie, Tanya, Barb and Dennis as well as the many Doctors and Nurses who cared for him at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Center, WLMH and McNally House. The funeral service will be at St. Andrew's Anglican Church Grimsby on Friday, August 23rd at 11:00 a.m. with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McNally House Hospice or Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Center Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019