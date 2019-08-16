|
|
JOHN MCNAB MILSOM November 25, 1920 - June 17, 2019 John McNab Milsom born November 25, 1920 (Flt. Lt. RCAF/RAF) passed away peacefully June 17, 2019 at age 98. He is survived by his wife, Judith (nee Enid V. Paris) of 74 years, and sons, Brian (Svetlana) and Jeremy. A veteran of WWII, he volunteered with the RCAF, graduated as a GR pilot and was posted in Gibraltar and North Africa with the RAF (48 Squadron) escorting convoys and hunting U-Boats. Once his first tour (over 600 Hours/ 90 missions) was completed he was sent to Turnberry, Scotland, to train pilots converting onto Hudsons and Venturas, aircraft he knew well. More than anything, he wanted to convert onto the DeHavilland Mosquito. He joined Banff Strike Wing (248 Squadron) in 1944 and flew 17 more combat missions from Banff sinking Nazi ships and destroying enemy infrastructure. After V-day, his last mission was to escort a Norwegian squadron for the triumphant return of King Haakon and his government from Great Britain back to Oslo, Norway. He then flew back to Britain and parked his airplane. The war was over. Once back in Canada, John returned to the University of Toronto, completed a degree in Engineering and Business, was employed with CGE and the North York Board of Education. He retired in 1985. A celebration of his 98 years will be held on September 9, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Toronto Cricket, Skating, and Curling Club on Wilson Avenue.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2019