JOHN G. METRAS, Q.C. August 29, 1940 - June 30, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the family of John George Metras of The Blue Mountains announce his passing in his 80th year. His heart was big but had reached the end after a full life. He was a loving husband, proud father and grandfather, dedicated lawyer, outstanding athlete, and all-round good man. Born in Detroit, Michigan to John P. and Shirley, John Jr. grew up in London, Ontario where he excelled in football and track and field at Medway High School and the University of Western Ontario. Coached by his father, the legendary J.P. Metras, he was the standout centre for the Western Mustangs varsity football team, including in his freshman year in 1959 when the Mustangs won the first Canadian interuniversity championship against University of British Columbia. In 1963, John received the Dr. Claude Brown Trophy as Western's Athlete of the Year and was later inducted into the Mustangs Sports Hall of Fame. He never spoke a lot about these achievements but was fond of recounting stories of his teammates at Medway and Western who were lifelong friends. It was at Western that John met Shiela Soulsby from Collingwood. They actually first ran into each other at the tiny London Ski Club in Byron. Shiela, an excellent skier, was decidedly unimpressed with John's downhill technique, which involved as few turns as possible and a sudden (apparently planned) stop into snow fence at the bottom of the run. Despite his lack of alpine finesse, she fell for his warmth and lovely, mischievous sense of humour. They married in 1963 and enjoyed a long and happy life together. After completing his LL.B. degree at Western, he was drafted into the Canadian Football League where he played two seasons for the Hamilton Tiger Cats, winning the Grey Cup in 1965 just after completing his Law Society bar examinations. Ralph Sazio, the Tiger Cats famously gruff coach, uncharacteristically adjusted a team practice time in the lead up to the Grey Cup so John could sit for the bar exam. Knee injuries put an end to football but he quickly shifted to a rewarding career in law. Starting out as assistant counsel at Abitibi Paper in Toronto in the late '60s, he and Shiela and young family moved to Creemore and then Thornbury, where John established his own practice, with offices at one point in Thornbury, Collingwood and Stayner. This experience sparked a deep interest in municipal law which led to a defining position as City Solicitor for the City of Brampton from 1978 to 2002 where his strong work ethic, intellect and inherent fairness were essential during a time of tremendous growth. We were all proud of his appointment as Queen's Counsel in 1985. He was delighted to continue working in semi-retirement as counsel for The Town of The Blue Mountains, providing wise advice until just shortly before he passed away. He enjoyed a great life in Thornbury with his family and a wonderful circle of friends, skiing (with improved skill, but still like a lineman) at Blue Mountain, sailing on Georgian Bay, golfing at the Georgian Bay Club, travelling extensively but always most comfortable at home on Bruce Street, up early in the morning for strong coffee and burnt toast before setting to work on any number of projects. Messing around in boats and with tools were his favourite things. He was a kind, strong and thoughtful man with a practical ingenuity and a can do attitude. He was a hero to his family and will be deeply missed. John is survived by his wife, Shiela, partner and best friend of 57 years; children, John R.S. Metras (Christine Maurach), Justin Metras (Sara Metras) and Jane Metras- Smith (Chris Smith); grandchildren, Kate, Madeline, Ally, Jack, Frazer and Sofie; sister, Mary Lynn Metras; and brother, Robert Metras. A private family service will be held. If desired, donations in John's memory may be made to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (https:// cgmhf.com/give/).
