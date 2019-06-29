JOHN MICHAEL ARMSTRONG "Mike" It is with shock and great sadness that we announce the passing of John Michael "Mike" Armstrong, suddenly while running in the Sunday morning sunshine in his home of Newton, Massachusetts, on June 23, 2019. He is deeply mourned by his wife, Lori and his sons, Jack (18) and Patrick (15). Born in Toronto, Canada, on November 18, 1963, to John "Jack" and Noreen Armstrong, from whom he inherited his renowned dry wit and learned the value of family, a sense of professionalism and a love of cocktails. Mike was insightful and smart; when he spoke others listened. His calm, strong demeanor belied a wicked sense of humor that will be missed by friends and colleagues around the world. Mike was an alumnus of North Toronto Collegiate Institute, Trinity College University of Toronto, and University of Toronto Law School. He practiced law at Fasken Campbell Godfrey in Toronto, and subsequently moved to France to attend INSEAD Business School. At INSEAD he met a global "band of brothers" with whom he played rugby and generally made mischief. He was a consultant at Bossard, Paris and Gemini Consulting, London, and an investment banker at Rothschild & Co. in Toronto. He moved to New York to work for MAST Global and then to Boston for Monitor Consulting and subsequently Monitor Deloitte. The central loves and focus of his life were Lori and the boys. He was soulmate and best friend to Lori and hero and role model to Jack and Patrick. Mike was steady and dependable son to Jack Sr. and supportive brother of Megan and Thomas Armstrong, and Gillian (Rowsell). Mike was a passionate downhill skier, a loyal Canadian sports fan (especially of the Maple Leafs), loved all things French, and was a true citizen of the world. His family will remember forever our hiking trips, and summers in Canada. We have no doubt that he is in the presence of God and waiting for us with that particular twinkle in his eye and a martini. A celebration of Mike's life will be held in October at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the non-profit Boston Center for the Arts, to which Mike was devoted and where he was Past Chair of the Board of Directors. To share a memory of Mike, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 29 to July 3, 2019