John Michael CARON
1935 - 2020
JOHN MICHAEL CARON, CDDeparted on his last flight on October 28, 2020, leaving a proud legacy of service to community, country and family. He was born Jean Michel Caron in 1935, to Edgar Caron and Kathleen Christopher in Montreal, QC. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Darlene (Carruthers) of Drumheller, AB. John is survived by his children Laurie Caron Pasher of Cape Breton, NS, Leanne Caron (Arni Mikelsons) of Guelph, ON and David Caron (Jodi Armstrong) of Toronto, as well as ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. While attending Mount Allison University, he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), commencing a 40-year career in aviation. He was stationed in Torbay, NL where he flew search and rescue missions as part of the Lancaster Bomber No. 107 Rescue unit crew, and later became an instructor at the RCAF Air Navigation School in Winnipeg. In 1966 he joined Air Canada as a navigator, later training to become a pilot when technology made human navigation officers obsolete. John was active in community service throughout his life, especially in Guelph where he lived for 46 years. He was a founder of the Bramalea Ratepayers Association and the Federation of Urban Neighbourhoods Ontario. He was active in Kiwanis and served as District Secretary-Treasurer for Eastern Canada and the Caribbean, and a long-time member of the Rotary Club of Guelph. An online Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. To register to be informed about the online service, or to send your memories about John's life, send an email to johnslastflight@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Guelph Civic Museum or Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum would be greatly appreciated.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
