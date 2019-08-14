You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John SHERLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael SHERLOCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Michael SHERLOCK Obituary
BISHOP JOHN MICHAEL SHERLOCK On Monday, August 12, 2019, the Most Reverend John Michael Sherlock, DD, ninth Bishop of London, entered eternal life at the age of 93. Bishop John Sherlock was born in 1926, ordained to the priesthood in 1950, ordained to the episcopacy in 1974, and installed as the ninth Bishop of the Diocese of London in 1978. When he became a Bishop, he chose Omnia et in omnibus Christus as his episcopal motto: "There is only Christ: he is everything and he is in everything" (Col. 3: 11). These words guided him throughout his episcopacy and until his last hour. Bishop Sherlock was a deeply spiritual man with a keen intelligence, a natural ability to lead, and a joyful sense of humour. A tireless and forward-thinking Bishop, he made important contributions in Catholic education, health care, social justice, pastoral care, and the implementation of changes resulting from the Second Vatican Council. His influence reached across not only the Diocese but across Ontario and Canada. Among his many accomplishments was his organizing the 1984 papal visit to Canada, which led to a long-lasting friendship with Pope Saint John Paul II. Bishop Sherlock retired in 2002. Bishop Sherlock was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Catherine (O'Brien); his siblings, Fr. William, James, Fr. Phillip, and Mary (William) Dool. He is survived by his siblings, Gerald (Bernice), Eleanor (Edward) Monahan, Allan (Anne-Marie), and Catherine Sherlock; along with many nephews and nieces, and great-nieces and -nephews. Visitation will be at St. Peter's Cathedral Basilica, 196 Dufferin Avenue, London, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be at 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue the following morning, Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Cathedral Basilica. Burial will be at St. Peter's Cemetery in London. Arrangements made by John T. Donohue Funeral Home, London.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.