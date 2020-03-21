|
JOHN MURRAY HOLMES Son of the late Frank Melville Holmes and Ann Ellen (Patterson) Holmes, beloved husband of fifty-four years to Heather Ingleson (Boyd) Holmes, loving father to Boyd, Gordon (Shazia Viceer), and Katherine (Timothy Gamble), grandfather to Hamza and Haider Holmes, uncle to Robin and John Norman Howarth, died quietly at home on March 16, 2020 in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, surrounded and loved by his family. Murray was eighty-three and was the eldest surviving member of his mother's large and wild Patterson Clan. Born in Shaunavon, Saskatchewan, on August 6, 1936, Murray grew up in three provinces and attended six public schools, in Toronto, Guelph, Saskatoon, Leaside, Edmonton, and Etobicoke. He then attended Victoria College at the University of Toronto and Queen's University in Kingston. After over three decades with Imperial Oil (Paramins Division), Murray retired to Prince Edward Island in 1997 where he and his family had already been spending their summers since 1971. He passed his Canadian passions for skating, hockey, skiing, and tobogganing on to his children and grandchildren. His enthusiasm for shovelling snow, however, remained uniquely his own. Because of the current global health situation, no funeral has been planned. It is anticipated that a memorial celebration of Murray's life will take place at a date to be announced later. For those who would like to make an act of remembrance, please consider donating to a charity of your choice or performing an act of kindness for someone in need.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020