JOHN N. BARBER Gentleman, loyal friend, consummate sailor, skilled and inspired engineer. Born in London, England, May 29, 1932, the only son of Helen and Leslie C.S. Barber. Died suddenly in his beloved home, April 3, 2019. John's father was a U.K. diplomat, posted to Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, where John grew up intrigued, and sailing. He attended English boarding school (Cranbrook, Kent) and graduated from McGill's Mechanical Engineering in 1955. John was then soon hired by Alcan, and would be a lifetime employee, first managing aluminum projects in Kitimat, BC. He was the project engineer for installing new aluminum rolling mills in Kingston (and was integral at the Kingston Works and Research Centre) and was project manager for an innovative continuous aluminum casting and rolling process in Saguenay, QC. Because of his expertise, John also oversaw other mill installations in Denmark and Germany, giving him proficiency with the language, and the opportunity to sail on the Baltic. John was a keen downhill skier too, especially in St. Moritz, and greatly enjoyed his visits with close friends in Arosa, CH and Stowe, VT. In Kingston, at the Yacht Club, John became an active, 40-plus year member, starting in the 1960's as a Flying Dutchman and Shark sailor, then moving on to larger keelboats (a Hinterhoeller Frigate-36, "Kittiwake"), followed by a series of "Zarathustra's" (as in Thus Spake-), including a C&C 35, C&C 38, Kirby 30, and a Laser 28 keelboat. Every last KYC sailing trophy has at one point been engraved with John Barber and/or Zarathustra. John preferred spending his sailing time on the water, but also helped out when called upon, including as Regatta Chair for the 1979 KYC LYRA Regatta (where a huge fleet of over 100 racing yachts filled the Club's outer harbour). John's sailing legacy at KYC is also one of introducing hundreds of people to sailing over the years, as his innumerable crew members. He remained a steadfast friend to many (and exposed them to multiple "Barberisms"; from cursing when a winch handle was dropped overboard, to pleading for a favourable wind shift at a critical time!). Not without idiosyncrasies, John was also a lover of intelligent and convivial conversation, smart innovation, new ideas, thoughtful gifts, European travel, and well-designed cars. John will be dearly missed by close friends, by goddaughters Jacqueline and Samara, and at Saturday dinners in Harrowsmith. His life will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 25th at 3:30 p.m., at the Kingston Yacht Club. Please RSVP to [email protected] Arrangements Entrusted to Gordon F. Tompkins Funeral Home 49 Colborne St., Kingston, ON K7L 4Y8, 613-546-5454. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019