JOHN OLIVER LUKE October 5, 1933 - April 29, 2020 In his home that he designed and built, John passed away peacefully, with his loving and devoted wife Valerie at his bedside. John was a mentor to his children. He will be missed by his loving and caring daughter Claire (Chris) and son Jeffrey (Lorraine). He was a fun-loving Grandpa to his only grandchild Cara Jean Henson. John was born and raised in Oshawa, ON, part of a long line of history of "The Luke Family". He was the son of the late Cyril and Gladys (Allin) Luke, predeceased by his sister Linda Scott and his first wife Donna (Blake). He attended King St. Public School and O.C.V. I. High School. John retired from General Motors after 40 years of dedicated and loyal service. He started as an apprentice and worked his way up to Senior Manufacturing Engineer. In May of 1975, John received the Canadian Supervisors Council Recognition Award, presented by General Motors of Canada for outstanding achievements in the field of Industrial Supervision. John was a member of the Oshawa Curling Club; his team won the 1972 Governor General Trophy. Members of the KRA will miss their colleague and friend. John's history of antiques was learned and studied as a true historian. John had health challenges with Myasthemia Gravis for 15 years. During this time, he had shingles which was devastating for him as it left him no eyesight or hearing on his right side. He was known to tell everyone and anyone, be sure to get your 'Shingles Shot!' Later when he was unable to manage the on-going health challenges he was faced with, his mind remained sharp and his sense of humour was endless. In John's youth he spent weekends at the Farrar Cottage in Muskoka, where he decided in 1986 to build his dream log cabin with Valerie. This became their second home. The cottage neighbours will remember John for his quick with a joke, a laugh and smile. He will be missed by numerous relatives, nieces, nephews and extended family, friends, colleagues and brothers-in-law Robert and Brian and their families. Special thanks to Dr. J.G. Bolger and Dr. Vera Bril (TGH). To our neighbours and many friends, your acts of kindness will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations made in John's name to the Neuromuscular Disease Fund at Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300. Cremation has taken place. While we wait to celebrate John's life at a later date, we ask you to raise a glass to a remarkable man who will never be forgotten.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2020