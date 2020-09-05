JOHN PATRICK BARTLE 'PADDY' LANGRAN Lt. Cmdr. (RN) (Ret'd) Slipped away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was at home overlooking the garden he loved with Mary-Adele, whom he had cherished for 60 years, the family he treasured and his dog, Hamish. Paddy was born on November 10, 1925, in Colombo, Ceylon (Sri Lanka) to Joan Langran (née Rodwell) and Bartle 'Mick' Langran. His childhood was spent swimming with turtles, playing with his pet mongoose and his younger brother, Mike. At eight, Paddy went off to school in Dorset, England, and at 13, on the eve of WWII, he entered the Royal Naval College Dartmouth. After the death of his mother and grandmother in an air raid in 1942, Paddy sailed on HMS Sussex back to Colombo, an eventful trip where they sunk a U-boat supply ship and narrowly avoided four torpedoes. For the remainder of the war, Paddy served in the Far East, where he was involved in the landing of British commandos on the Irrawaddy while under fire, and in the English Channel, the North Sea and the Baltic, where he helped return members of the Norwegian royal family to Norway and accepted the surrender of German units in the country. After the war, Paddy remained with the Royal Navy. Highlights included serving as squadron commander of MTBs (Motor Torpedo Boats) and being the RN officer in charge of the reserves on HMS Caroline, Belfast. While there, he met the love of his life, Mary-Adele (née Park), whom he married in Singapore in November 1961 while serving on HMS Hartland Point. Paddy's last appointment was to the RCN in Victoria, BC as Royal Naval exchange officer. After two years, he retired from the Navy and began a long career with the BC Ministry of Health, followed in 1989 by an active retirement where he served as a marriage commissioner, a driver for the BC Cancer Agency, and a Board member of St. Margaret's School. Also, he travelled widely and was a supportive 'Bampa' to his grandchildren. Paddy was a gentle knight with an old-fashioned chivalry which made people feel protected and valued. He was kind, gracious, fascinated by people and their stories, and shared his joie de vivre with a diverse group of friends of all ages. In his later years, his office window overlooking the street became his lookout, from which he greeted neighbours and passersby cheerfully and welcomed visitors enthusiastically. Even as his mobility declined, he would always return to the window to send guests off with a farewell wave. Above all, Paddy loved and looked out for his family. Always keen to gather immediate and extended family together from near and far, he was its anchor and, in Paddy-style, provided all with safe moorage. Paddy will be missed by many friends and family: Mary-Adele, their children, Henrietta (David), Alex (Kelli) and Rory (Pippa); and grandchildren, Adele, Madeleine, John Patrick 'Jack', Georgina and Beatrix; his sister, Deirdre and brother-in-law, Roger; sisters-in-law, Susan and Carol; as well as extended Langran, Callaghan, Duffin, Nelson, and Granger families. A celebration of Paddy's life will take place at a later date when this 'blasted virus,' as he called it, allows for larger gatherings. In the meantime, when the sun is 'over the yard arm', please raise your glass to toast this gem of a man and to a life very well-lived. The family wishes to thank David Round, the members of Victoria Hospice Palliative Response Team and Drs. Ted Rosenberg, Fiona Manning and John Patrick Shaw. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Salvation Army (salvationarmy.ca
) and the BC SPCA (spca.bc.ca
).