JOHN PAUL JOSEPH WHELAN Paul died peacefully on June 29, 2019 at his second home, the Royal Jubilee Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 62. Known for his kindness, humour, and short game, Paul enjoyed a full life. Since being gifted with a toy stethoscope at the age of 2, Paul never wavered from his dream of one day becoming a doctor. After graduating from McMaster Medical School and completing his residency in 1987, Paul began a storied 32 year career as a renowned Urologist. He dedicated his life to patient care and advancing his profession. While in living in Hamilton, Paul pioneered minimally invasive surgery, founded the McMaster Institute of Urology and was the inaugural holder of the Braley-Gordon Chair of Urology. In 2013, he moved across the country to become the Executive Medical Director of Vancouver Island Health. While continuing his research and Urological practice, Paul and his work partner Norm, transformed the surgical program of Island Health bringing it from 'worst to first' (as they liked to brag). Outside of work, Paul was a lifelong golfer, avid cyclist and voracious reader. In Victoria, he also met his partner Kim and they enjoyed traveling, golfing and laughing together. In the last week of his life, he was overjoyed to welcome his first grandchild, Cole James, into the world. Preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Joseph, he is survived by his partner, Kim; his children, Lauren (Stefen), Jordan and Kaitlyn (Michelle); grandson, Cole; Kim's children, Gabrielle (Taylor) and Madeline (Ray); his sister, Mary-Ann (Tony); his brother, Greg (Cathy); three nieces and his many friends and family. A special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses that cared for Paul in his final days. A Funeral Service will be held at Saint Patrick's Parish, 2060 Haultain Street, Victoria, BC at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 4th. This will be followed by a Celebration of Life at Victoria Golf Club from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Victoria Hospital Foundation. A subsequent Celebration of Life will be held in Ontario at the Ancaster Mill, 548 Old Dundas Rd., Ancaster, ON on Sunday, July 28th from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com McCall Gardens of Victoria, BC (1-800-870-4210) Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2019