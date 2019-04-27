You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Paul TERRY Obituary
JOHN PAUL TERRY 1935 - 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of John Paul Terry on April 5, 2019 in Toronto. He was the beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Smith) and loving father of Michael and the late John. Paul graduated in Law from Osgoode Hall and practiced with the firm of Aird and Berlis in Toronto for fifty years. Paul was deeply loved by his sisters, Theresa Anne Dunlap, and Patricia O'Manique, and the late Rosemary Thrush, as well as many nieces and nephews. He wished for no formal service and will be laid to rest beside his son, John, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019
