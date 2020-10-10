John PENNAL

JOHN DUNCAN PENNAL John died peacefully and with dignity on October 2, 2020, at his home in Toronto. He was diagnosed a month prior with bile duct cancer. John leaves his beloved wife, Mary Ellen, whom he met over fifty years ago on the first day of school at Trinity College in the University of Toronto. He also leaves his three remarkable children and the beautiful families they have created: Geoffrey and Ashleigh (Eccles), Taylor and Rhys; John and Susannah (Scott), Lillian and newborn, Thomas John; Alexandra and David (Baker), William, Chloe and Brooke. He was besotted by his grandchildren and they were enchanted right back by Papa Hank! John was born on September 1, 1946 to Dr. George and Peg (Heather) Pennal. His sisters, brothers and in-laws will miss his larger-than-life personality, astute guidance and infectious humour. They are: Pamela and John Newall; Judy and Jim Rathbun; Nancy and Lionel Mandell; Peter Pennal; Debbie Clarke; and Tim and Susan Pennal. John was a natural leader who set a high standard of accomplishment throughout his life. In high school at St. Andrew's College, he was chosen Head Prefect, was Commanding Officer of the Cadet Corp, and was an outstanding athlete and scholar. At the University of Toronto Law School he was an accomplished student and award winner. His law practice at Fraser and Beatty, followed by Norton Rose Fulbright was extensive and innovative and allowed him to meet business pioneers from all over the world, many of whom were initially introduced to North American markets through John. Following his law career, John founded a venture capital firm where his business acumen and creativity flourished. A lover of sports and the outdoors, John grew up spending summers at Aylen Lake, mastering the art of barefoot waterskiing, and winters playing hockey throughout his life. He was an ardent golfer, which paired well with his love of travelling, and kindled many fantastic memories of golf trips with family and friends. His most cherished destination, however, was his cottage on Lake of Bays. This was John's favourite place, where he was always busy tinkering, building, and chopping wood, and where he delighted in watching his children and grandchildren enjoy the fruits of his labour. Complementing his strong ethical and moral compass, John possessed a satiric wit and loved nothing more than making people laugh. To be teased by Hank was a badge of honour within his family and a sure sign of his affection. John was particularly proficient in the bestowal of nicknames, many of which have lasted for decades, much to the chagrin of those on whom they were bestowed. John often remarked that he had enjoyed a great and fulfilling life that was made even better by the hundreds of wonderful people he had met over the years. He was a person who always tried to reach out and help a family member, friend, student or colleague who needed a hand. In honour of that quality, we have established the John D. Pennal Bursary at St. Andrew's College for worthy students who are in financial need. If you care to make a charitable donation to this fund, please do so to the St. Andrew's College Foundation, 15800 Yonge Street, Aurora, ON L4G 3H7 or www.sac.on.ca/donate
. We hope to get together in the Spring to raise a glass to a truly great man.