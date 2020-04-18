|
JOHN PHILIP VINCETT "Within his eyes were galaxies of thoughts." (anonymous) With deep sadness, we announce the passing of John Vincett, aged 72, on April 8, 2020 (from mesothelioma). Predeceased by his parents, Lilian and Phil Vincett, John was the devoted husband of Pam Wheaton, cherished father of Toby, Sarah (Steve Race) and Megan (Chris Muir), beloved grandfather of Alice, Benjamin, Lily and Madeleine, and loving brother to his two sisters, Jenny Freeman (the late Harry Freeman) and Susan Houiellebecq (Gary Houiellebecq), sisters-in-law, Sandra Wheaton and the late Adrienne Miller (the late John Miller), and their families. Born in England, John grew up in Mill Hill, attending Mill Hill School as a boarder for six years. After teaching for a year, John then attended Manchester University where he obtained a degree in Psychology. John rocked the boat (as was his way) leaving a centuries-old family tradition of butchers to forge his own unique path. Drawn to Canada's wilderness and northern communities, John emigrated to Canada in 1971 living in Red Lake, Ontario for eight years. Through his work with remote Indigenous communities while working for the Ontario government, he met Pam who relocated to Red Lake to join him. In 1979, they moved to Toronto where they raised their family. In Toronto, John worked at Imperial Oil for several years before joining PDA Inc. He later set up his own company, Public Dialogue Alternatives. His great joy in recent years was building a cottage in Eastern Ontario that he and his family enjoyed together. John was a mentor, a teacher, a renowned story-teller, and a gifted communicator. Among John's many passions was his love of art, in all its varied forms. As a man of great integrity, principle and wisdom, John dedicated his career to finding resolution to challenging public issues through meaningful community dialogue. His quick wit and sense of humour remained with him throughout his illness. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Donations in John's name can be made to the Princess Margaret Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020