JOHN PUDDINGTON We are sad to announce the death of John Puddington at the age of 76 on October 28, 2019, after a bravely fought battle against cancer. John will be lovingly remembered by Doris, his wife of 36 years; his sister, Mary (John); his brother, Brian (Karin); his nieces, Sue Ann, Megan and Carmen; his aunt and cousins overseas. Predeceased by his loving parents, Jack and Molly. John held a BA in Economics from Concordia and an MBA from McMaster. He was a successful businessman who was President of Trilwood Investments, and concurrently Chairman of Birchill Resources, an Oil and Gas subsidiary, where he was responsible for the design, start-up and strategic direction of the business. John was elected President of the Canadian Venture Capital Association and participated on numerous boards. Following retirement, he was President and Treasurer of his Condominium Board. John enjoyed skiing with his family and friends and international travel with his wife. The family thanks the wonderful Sunnybrook Palliative (K1C) Care team for their excellent care. Celebration of Life at Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough on Saturday, November 2. Visitation at 9 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sunnybrook Hospital Palliative Care, the or the Charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2019