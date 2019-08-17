|
|
JOHN R. MCGEE "Jack" January 10, 1932 - August, 16, 2009 We took our vows together And said till death do us part When God came and took your hand My whole world fell apart No one knows the heartache I try so hard to hide No one knows the many times I've broken down and cried When I look back upon our lives One thing makes me glad That you chose me to share with you Those precious years we had I know you walk beside me And when my life is through I pray that God will take my hand And lead me back to you. Love is forever, Me.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019