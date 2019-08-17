You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JOHN R. MCGEE "Jack" January 10, 1932 - August, 16, 2009 We took our vows together And said till death do us part When God came and took your hand My whole world fell apart No one knows the heartache I try so hard to hide No one knows the many times I've broken down and cried When I look back upon our lives One thing makes me glad That you chose me to share with you Those precious years we had I know you walk beside me And when my life is through I pray that God will take my hand And lead me back to you. Love is forever, Me.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019
