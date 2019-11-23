You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
JOHN RAVENHILL MORGAN On Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. John beloved husband of Dorothy, survived by brother Alan, sister-in-law Danuta, and relatives in Australia and many friends in Canada. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (family coming from Australia) at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block east of Kerr St.) email condolences may be sent to koprivataylor.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019
