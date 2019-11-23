|
JOHN RAVENHILL MORGAN On Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. John beloved husband of Dorothy, survived by brother Alan, sister-in-law Danuta, and relatives in Australia and many friends in Canada. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (family coming from Australia) at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block east of Kerr St.) email condolences may be sent to koprivataylor.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019