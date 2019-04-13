JOHN REBLE Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Constance 'Pat' Reble (2011). Survived by daughter Jackie Petzold (Aubrey) and grandchildren Adrienne (Tyler) and Lindsay (Chris); son Robert and grandchildren James and Emma, and the grandchildren's mother Diana. Cherished great-grandfather of Amberly, Carter, Parker, Brooklyn and Taylor. John will be missed by his brother- in-law Paul Weiland (June) and his cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He retired as Human Resources Director of International Harvester. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), Burlington, 905-632-3333 on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation or charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019