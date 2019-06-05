DR. JOHN RICHARD ARMSTRONG'Dick' Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer in the comfort of his home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 88. Son of the late Donald Walker Armstrong and Lulu Armstrong (née McDiarmid) of Saint John, NB. Beloved husband of Catharine 'Diane' of 17 years. Loving father of David (Marlene), Bruce (Nicole) and Anne (Allan) MacDonald. Caring stepfather of Jocelyn (Dan) Plasse, Alison (Bob) Harris and Chuck Conley (Jennifer Coffey). Dear grandfather of Kristen, Heather, Christina, James and Ryan. Predeceased by his first wife Joanne (nee: Stairs), his granddaughter Eleanor and his brother Flying Officer David Malcolm Armstrong. Dick was a proud graduate of the University of New Brunswick (Beaverbrook Scholar) class of 1955. After graduation he dedicated his entire career to various roles at CIL retiring in 1989. After retirement he became very active in philanthropy with the formation of the J.R. Armstrong Family Foundation. The family will receive friends at Grace United Church 222 Victoria Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake, on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, 415 Regent Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Juravinski Hospital & Cancer Centre Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com Published in The Globe and Mail from June 5 to June 9, 2019