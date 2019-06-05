You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Home - Niagara-on-the-Lake Chapel
415 Regent Street
Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0
(905) 468-3255
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace United Church
222 Victoria Street
Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Church
222 Victoria Street
Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for John ARMSTRONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Richard ARMSTRONG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Richard ARMSTRONG Obituary
DR. JOHN RICHARD ARMSTRONG'Dick' Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer in the comfort of his home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 88. Son of the late Donald Walker Armstrong and Lulu Armstrong (née McDiarmid) of Saint John, NB. Beloved husband of Catharine 'Diane' of 17 years. Loving father of David (Marlene), Bruce (Nicole) and Anne (Allan) MacDonald. Caring stepfather of Jocelyn (Dan) Plasse, Alison (Bob) Harris and Chuck Conley (Jennifer Coffey). Dear grandfather of Kristen, Heather, Christina, James and Ryan. Predeceased by his first wife Joanne (nee: Stairs), his granddaughter Eleanor and his brother Flying Officer David Malcolm Armstrong. Dick was a proud graduate of the University of New Brunswick (Beaverbrook Scholar) class of 1955. After graduation he dedicated his entire career to various roles at CIL retiring in 1989. After retirement he became very active in philanthropy with the formation of the J.R. Armstrong Family Foundation. The family will receive friends at Grace United Church 222 Victoria Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake, on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, 415 Regent Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Juravinski Hospital & Cancer Centre Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 5 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now