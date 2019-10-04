You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Unitarian Congregation of Niagara
223 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON
View Map
John Robert Andrew MAYER

John Robert Andrew MAYER Obituary
DR. JOHN ROBERT ANDREW MAYER (de Berncastle) 86, passed away peacefully of heart failure surrounded by family at Welland General Hospital on October 1, 2019. Whether as Brock professor, Unitarian chaplain, advisor, mentor, neighbour, or friend, John was known to many in the Niagara Region for his wisdom, generosity, principles, and compassion. Born in Budapest, Hungary in 1932, he immigrated to Toronto as a child. After teaching at McMaster University, he became the Founding Chair of the Philosophy Department of Brock University in 1965. His chaplaincy at the Unitarian Fellowship of St. Catharines allowed him to bring together his philosophical views with ties to community service. He served in countless organizations over the years. His impact in all these areas leaves a legacy. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, living in Pelham, ON; his children, Lisa, Michael, Nicholas, and Sita; and his brother, Charles. He leaves behind his eight grandchildren, Jeff and Kyle, Takuma and Mariko, Eric, Lucas, Razia, and Adrian. A memorial service will be held the at Unitarian Congregation of Niagara, 223 Church Street, St. Catharines, Ontario at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6. In lieu of flowers, donations to the John Mayer Scholarship Fund at Brock University or to the Unitarian Congregation of Niagara would be meaningful to all. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome .com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2019
