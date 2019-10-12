|
JOHN ROBERT CHITTICK ("Bob") July 23, 1926 - October 6, 2019 Surrounded by his family, Bob passed away on October 6, 2019. He will be profoundly missed by his wife, Nancy Elizabeth Chittick (Taylor); his three children, John (Janis), Peter (Carolyn) and Kate; brother-in-law, James Taylor; and grandchildren, Taylor (Lindsey), Cameron, Jack, Carolyn, Emily, Anna and Tom. All of us will keep lifelong memories of him and of last summer's joyful celebration of Rob (as Nancy called him) and Nancy's 70th Wedding Anniversary at Stony Lake. In 1926, Bob was born in Barrie, at the time a small Ontario town. His father Charles Leslie Chittick owned the local Ford dealership and his vivacious mother Mary Isabel Chittick (Harrison) doted on her only child. As a youth, Bob enjoyed school and sports. One hot day in August 1942, on Lake Simcoe's Shanty Bay Road near Barrie, 16-year old Bob Chittick met young Nancy Taylor. This chance meeting blossomed into them happily spending most of the next 77 years together. After high school, Bob attended McMaster University to study History. While there, he starred as "Ace" Chittick, goaltender of the Marauders varsity hockey team. After graduation, Rob and Nancy married in Hamilton on September 2, 1949 and together they moved back to Barrie. Bob's lifelong connection to the publishing and printing industry began at The Barrie Examiner where he excelled. In 1956, he headed up a group to buy and manage the Midland Free Press. Rob and Nancy moved to Midland with their growing family: John (1953), Peter (1957) and Kathryn (1960). In 1961, spurred by a business opportunity, he moved his family to Baby Point in Toronto's west end where the family lived for 15 years prior to moving to Lawrence Park. In both communities, the family established many lifelong, close friendships. In business, Bob co-founded Web Offset Publications which imported Canada's first web offset printing press. That new technology combined with strong management and customer partnerships provided the business with a competitive edge. Bob and his company's big break came when The Globe & Mail went national in 1981 and Web Offset Publications was chosen to print the newspaper in Western and Eastern Canada. Web Offset helped establish Canada's first national newspaper and, each weekday, received digitized copy and data via satellite transmission (a technology in its infancy), and then printed and assembled the newspaper for distribution. In 1986, Bob sold Web Offset Publications which opened opportunities to travel with Nancy (77 countries) and spend more time with her at their beloved Stony Lake … "the greatest place on earth" … where they had bought a cottage in 1968. At Stony, Bob was an active director of Junior Sailing at the Yacht Club and served as a Warden at St Peter's on the Rock Church. With dear lake friends, he helped start the popular Friday Morning Duffers Club (golf). Bob and Nancy's connection to Stony endures through their children and grandchildren's profound love for the Lake and its timeless pleasures. In Toronto, he took up his mother's passion for duplicate bridge and became an active player at the Granite Club, twice winning the Ted Horning Memorial Invitational Tournament with his partners. And, as a member of York Downs Golf & Country Club, he realised every golfer's dream when he shot a hole-in-one on the fifth hole. His retired Toronto years also included membership in the ROMEOs (Retired Old Men Eating Out) lunch club and then, the Cane Club which required members to be at least 80 years old and own a cane … although none of Bob's family can ever recall him owning one. Throughout a busy life in work and retirement, Bob always prioritized family and friends. How would one describe Bob Chittick? Words like decency, honour, intelligence, humour, integrity, fellowship and fairness come to mind. He was a remarkable man who always wanted to do the right thing and he held himself to a high standard while being generous and understanding of others' faults and challenges. He was always very kind and could be counted on to back up warm words with effort, ideas and solutions to make things better. His children John, Peter and Kate always had a supportive father who was there for them (and his grandchildren) when he was needed, the rock upon which our family was built. And for Nancy, who loved and was loved by him, so deeply and for so long, Rob Chittick was as inevitable and as intimate as life itself. She will miss him beyond words. We all will. Bob's family would like to thank the members of the kind and professional team at Amica/Bayview Gardens who took such good care of him over the past few years, and certainly, during these past few weeks. At Dad's request, a private family service has been held. A thanksgiving for his abundant life will be held at Stony Lake next summer. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make a donation to your favourite charity.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019