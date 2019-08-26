You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
John Roger WILSON


1940 - 2019
JOHN ROGER WILSON December 28, 1940 - August 17, 2019 Whimsical, mischievous, curious, creative, funny, witty, loyal, kind, strong, determined, worldly, stylish, passionate, analytical, Brilliant. Scholar, philosopher, linguist, visionary, writer, story-teller, photographer, epicurean, wine-lover, Mac addict, pianist, composer, playwright, collector, world- traveler, adventurer, canoeist, leader, mentor. Beloved brother, husband, father, friend.John grew up in Leaside, went to Trinity College School, then graduated from Glendon College with an MBA. He married and traveled around the world before he moved to Stouffville, where he lived with his wife Susanne for 45 years. Professionally, he wrote social services policy for the Provincial government prior to becoming the administrator of Unionville Home Society. When he retired, he chaired committees, pursued his endless hobbies, played piano, cottaged, enjoyed theater, listened to jazz and drank lattes with his daughters Erin and Sarah.A celebration of John's life will occur later in the year.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2019
