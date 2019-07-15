JOHN RONALD BRUCE 'Jack' Passed away at 81 years of age in Guelph, ON, on July 12, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years of Carol and cherished dad and father-in-law of Lesley and David Chernos, John and Heather, and Paul and Kristen. Adored grandpa of Naomi, Mattie, Betsy, Alex, Charlotte, Kaleigh and Emily. Jack was born in Elora as a much loved son of Jean and Reg and brother to Joanne Harris. A University of Toronto, McMaster and California (Berkeley) graduate, Jack was a dedicated teacher and enthusiastic coach for many years at Centennial C.V.I. In memory of Jack please build a basement fort with your children, paddle and portage a canoe, perfect your loon and moose call, run up Mole Hill, sing joyfully and walk on a beach. Laugh heartily with new and old friends, cook and relish a wonderful meal and follow with keen interest your grandchildren's lives. Most importantly, look at your wife with the same light in your eyes as the day you met her and tell your family and friends you love them. The family is grateful for all the support received from staff of ParaMed, Bayshore, Arbour Trails, Guelph General Hospital and Hospice Wellington. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 15 to July 19, 2019