Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
1928 - 2019 Obituary
John Ross AUSTEN Obituary
JOHN ROSS AUSTEN January 13, 1928 - March 10, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John Ross Austen in his 92nd year, on the 10th of March, 2019. Ross is survived by his Wife Marilynn, his Daughter Lynn (Philip) Stewart (nee Austen), Son John (Katharine Kupchanko) Austen, Daughter Dawn (Mark Emerson) Garden (nee Austen), and Daughter Christine Kidd (Keith Jacques), as well as his Grandchildren, Brittany Stewart, Nicole and Taylor Garden, Sarah Kidd, and Alison Menard, as well as his great -grandson, Lucas Preeper. A visitation will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home (159 Eglinton Ave. W. Toronto) on Friday, March 15th from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 16th from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Chapel service on Saturday at 11 a.m. Guests are invited to a reception after the service. Please visit Ross's page at www.morleybedford.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019
