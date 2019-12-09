You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
John Russell GLENNY

John Russell GLENNY Obituary
JOHN RUSSELL GLENNY, D.D.S. Born in Islington March 21,1928 to John Russell Glenny and Marion Eleanor Moore. Passed peacefully December 4, 2019, at West Park Longterm Care Facility. A life well-lived doing what he loved - golfing at Islington G.C., gardening, spending time at Cameron Lake and his true love practicing dentistry. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, B.Ann (Staples); son, John; daughter, Sarah (Neil); and his beloved grandsons, Morgan and Hunter Dundas. A private family ceremony has taken place. Donations will be kindly appreciated to the West Park Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2019
