JOHN RUSSELL GLENNY, D.D.S. Born in Islington March 21,1928 to John Russell Glenny and Marion Eleanor Moore. Passed peacefully December 4, 2019, at West Park Longterm Care Facility. A life well-lived doing what he loved - golfing at Islington G.C., gardening, spending time at Cameron Lake and his true love practicing dentistry. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, B.Ann (Staples); son, John; daughter, Sarah (Neil); and his beloved grandsons, Morgan and Hunter Dundas. A private family ceremony has taken place. Donations will be kindly appreciated to the West Park Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2019