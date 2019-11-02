|
JOHN RUSSELL POWELL (Russ) June 10, 1943 - October 23, 2019 Russ always said that when it was his time to "check-out", he wanted it to be quick and at his beloved Fleetwood Ridge Farm in Pontypool, Ontario. We are heartbroken but grateful his wish came true. On Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - a perfect fall day - he was found in his beautiful bush where he had gone to cut trees. He died suddenly and unexpectedly in his 77th year of a massive heart attack with only Mother Nature and perhaps a Great Horned Owl witnessing the event. Russ was born in Strathroy, Ontario and grew up with his three younger siblings in Watford. He graduated from East Lambton Secondary School in 1961 (formerly Watford District High School), the Faculty of Forestry, University of Toronto in 1965 and received a diploma in Public Administration from the University of Western Ontario in 1984. In 2015 he retired as CAO of the Central Lake Ontario Conservation Authority in Oshawa. For over 50 years, Russ was an influential and critical figure in natural resources. After graduating, he worked briefly in the forest industry in Hinton, Alberta but returned to Ontario and spent most of his career serving the people of Ontario through the Conservation Authorities program at both field and provincial levels. May the impact of his leadership, dedication, insight, passion and mentoring continue. He was a man of the land, ahead of his time, who steadfastly pursued his vision with a good dose of common sense and dry wit. Russ was honoured to receive the Latornell Leadership Award in 2013 for outstanding contributions to the field of conservation. In 2003, Russ and his wife, Dawn, donated a conservation easement from their land to Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust to preserve and protect the property in perpetuity. It has always been a labour of love they shared. Russ was the beloved husband for 35 years of Dawn Sword. Proud father of his children Shauna Powell (Mike Flaherty) and Colin Powell (Carol-Ann Titus) and stepchildren Stephanie Gaw (Kris Pazia) and Glenn Gaw (Sheena Logan). Lovingly remembered by siblings Nancy McCulloch, David Powell (Linda) and Ken Powell (Jean) and his grandchildren Sam and Jack Flaherty; Rileigh, Morgan and Camryn Powell; and step-grandchildren Lucas and Lylah Gaw; along with many nieces and nephews. Also missed by his faithful hound, Ben. Predeceased by his parents, Clarence Melvin Powell (1993) and Mary Genevieve Bowerman (1971), stepmother Nancy Lois Eby - nee Collins (2014), brother-in-law John Laird McCulloch (2000), nephew David Scott Powell (1972) and his dearest beagles, Snoopy, Swifty and Walter. We are so grateful for the medical care Russ received in Peterborough and Toronto over the past 5 years especially from Dr. David Van Loon of Millbrook and Dr. Brian MacKenzie of Peterborough. A special thank you to Brian Hancock and all those who helped out the day Russ died. A Celebration of Life will be held at Fleetwood Ridge Farm in the spring, 2020. Details to be announced. In memory of Russ, donations may be made to the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust, [email protected] or any Ontario Conservation Authority Foundation, or simply plant a tree. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook where donations or condolences may be made at www.Fallis-Shields.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019