You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
John Samuel GRAHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN SAMUEL GRAHAMPassed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Palliative Care Unit on September 8, 2020 in his 91st year. John is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Joan Graham, his 4 children Heather, John, Tim and Shahnaz (spouse) and Gillian, predeceased by his son Peter. Also survived by his 10 grandchildren Alexander, Katherine, Connor, Jessie, Samantha, Thierry, Francesca, Jon William, Matthew, and Sarah. John emigrated to Canada from Belfast, NI in 1959. He had a long and successful career at IBM Canada including 5 memorable years on assignment in Tokyo, Japan. During retirement John continued his passion for golf and his lifelong love of music. John's family would like to thank Dr. Filosa, the Markham Stouffville Hospital staff and Palliative home-care team for their excellent care and compassion. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. Condolences via www.chapelridgeth.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved