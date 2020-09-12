JOHN SAMUEL GRAHAMPassed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Palliative Care Unit on September 8, 2020 in his 91st year. John is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Joan Graham, his 4 children Heather, John, Tim and Shahnaz (spouse) and Gillian, predeceased by his son Peter. Also survived by his 10 grandchildren Alexander, Katherine, Connor, Jessie, Samantha, Thierry, Francesca, Jon William, Matthew, and Sarah. John emigrated to Canada from Belfast, NI in 1959. He had a long and successful career at IBM Canada including 5 memorable years on assignment in Tokyo, Japan. During retirement John continued his passion for golf and his lifelong love of music. John's family would like to thank Dr. Filosa, the Markham Stouffville Hospital staff and Palliative home-care team for their excellent care and compassion. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. Condolences via www.chapelridgeth.com