JOHN SHERMAN BLEAKNEY At the age of 91, John Sherman Bleakney died peacefully on October 25, 2019 at Wickwire Place in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, with his two children, Jill and Peter, at his side. From an early age, Sherman loved the outdoors and developed an interest in herpetology, the study of reptiles and amphibians. Story has it that to first get the attention of his future wife, Nancy, a fellow biology study at Acadia University, he put a frog down her lab coat. He went on to do his PhD at McGill University on the distribution of reptiles and amphibians in eastern Canada. A few years after taking the position of Curator of Herpetology at the National Museum in Ottawa, Sherman returned to his alma mater in Wolfville to accept a biology professorship at Acadia, where he mentored and inspired students until his retirement in 1988. As a diligent researcher and creative thinker who was not afraid to stretch academic boundaries, always with a healthy dose of humour and irreverence, he leaves a legacy of scientific research and publications on everything from leatherback sea turtles to sea slugs to chimpanzee art to the origins of European medieval mollusc symbols to Acadian dykeland construction methods. The only child of Ruby Isadore Mitchell of Seattle, Washington, and Guy Garfield Bleakney of Wolfville, Nova Scotia, Sherman is survived by daughter, Jill Blakeney (Dwight Sayers), and son, Peter Bleakney (Claire Toth) along with grandchildren Angela, Christopher, Evan, Alex and Lee, and by his later-in-life partner, Elizabeth Walter. Sherman is predeceased by his loving wife and best friend of 45 years, Nancy Patricia (Tyler). The family would like to thank the staff of Wickwire Place for their support of Sherman, family doctor Dr. Hazen Burton and nurse practitioner Erica Maynard for their care, and the staff of Serenity Funeral Home. As per Sherman's wishes, his ashes were scattered on the ebb tide at Port Williams, to merge with his beloved Minas Basin and into the Bay of Fundy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Sea Turtle Network. Arrangements have been entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, 34 Coldbrook Village Park Dr., Coldbrook, NS, B4P 1B9 (902-679-2822). For full obituary and online condolences, please visit: www.serenityfuneralhome.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019