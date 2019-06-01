You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
JOHN STANLEY EARL WARD On May 19, 2019, John, 74, died as he wished, comfortably at home in Orillia. Husband for 52 years to Joyce (nee Franklin), career geography teacher at Streetsville Secondary School, canoeist, fisherman and skilled amateur cook, he will be greatly missed. Opportunities for close friends and family to gather and remember his precious life will be organized. Our gratitude to those who wish to make a donation to a cause of their choice in John's memory. John volunteered at The Salvation Army, Orillia Citadel for many years and was an avid Mariposa Folk Festival attendee. He also supported Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital, the Lighthouse Building Hope capital fund (Orillia homeless shelter), and Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) Canada. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019
