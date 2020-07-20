|
JOHN STEPHEN "Jack" MURRAY1934 - 2020 "We are thankful for these and all the good things in life." It is with gratitude for a rich and well-lived life that we announce the passing of Jack Murray on July 17, 2020. Jack was born in Seaforth, Ontario in 1934. He grew up on the family farm, helping his parents, Mary and Mike, with the dairy herd. Jack journeyed to Guelph to attend the Ontario Agricultural College, where a young brunette named Margaret Mulhall sat beside him in first year Chemistry. Jack recognized in her the intelligent woman he was seeking as a life partner. Their marriage lasted 63 years, and together they created five wonderful children: Ellen, Mike, Steve, Joe and Anne. As the years passed, Jack and Marg welcomed their children's spouses: Fran Turner, Deborah Soanes, Lisa Austin and Larry Agnew. Ten grandchildren soon followed: Paul, Patrick, Jean, Michael, Glenn, Stuart, Calum, Rafe, Brendan and Liam. Several joyful family weddings over the years further expanded the family to include Tara Colabufalo, Noël Wan, and Amy Persia. Jack was fortunate to hold in his arms both of his newborn great-grandchildren, Jace Murray and Wells Jack Murray. Jack valued family above all else and he and Marg loved to create big family events. His grandchildren have spent every New Year's Eve of their lives together as a big family at Winterlude at Geneva Park. Jack was a connector for his large and boisterous extended family, including the O'Rourke and Murray cousins, and the Mulhall/Boyle clan. These gatherings were known to involve glasses of good cheer and lively games of euchre. Jack will be especially missed by his brother Lou Murray and his wife Trudy Cameron, and his sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Lawless and Christine Fisher. He is sadly predeceased by brothers-in-law Dan Lawless and Bob Fisher, and his sister-in-law Norma Murray. Jack was a lifelong member of the Roman Catholic church, attending the Newman Centre for decades and most recently as a member of St Gabriel's parish in North York. Jack's lifelong passion for social justice causes led to his active involvement in the NDP. He managed and organized numerous election campaigns and served as both provincial secretary and provincial president. He served on numerous riding executives, and he and Marg were regular attendees at party conventions. Education was important to Jack, both personally and professionally. He was a proud graduate of the Ontario Agricultural College at University of Toronto in 1957, and went on to earn a Master's degree from U. of T. and a PhD in Communications from Michigan State University in 1965. He joined the Toronto Board of Education in 1965 as a Research Assistant, and culminated his career as Superintendent of Capital Program and Planning with the Metro Toronto School Board. In 1994, he was appointed as Chair of the Ontario Election Finance Commission. He gathered many lifelong friends during these years. In retirement, Jack loved tending his garden at the house on Hazelglen Ave. We all enjoyed Jack's cherries and raspberries! He carried on as an urban farmer with his "garden" in the sunroom at the condo on Spring Garden Ave.. He was an avid reader of politics, education and history and loved underlining the important points in any article or book. Jack was the only non-history teacher in the Clio book club and happily discussed history books with them for over 20 years. He shared his love of reading with his grandchildren and they all have well-stocked bookshelves, thanks to Grandpa's legacy of New Year's book bags: 3 books for each grandchild every year for 28 years! Jack had a deep gruff voice, but it belied his gentle nature and dry humour. He loved babies and practical jokes. Visitors to Jack & Marg's house were often surprised by Jack's collection of "critters," including a lifelike snake, a squishy shark head and a huge rubber tarantula. When Jack & Marg moved to the condo, they downsized their belongings, but the critters made the move with them! Jack and Marg traveled widely in retirement, making trips to China, South Africa, Italy, Russia, Ireland, Nicaragua, and Cuba, to name a few. They enjoyed seeing the world together. Jack was fortunate to share his life with his soul mate, Margaret. Their love and affection for each other was an example to all of us of how to negotiate the complexities of marriage. At the end of his life, Jack's concern was not for himself, but for his beloved Marg. Jack was the rock that everybody leaned on and his kindness and generosity touched so many people. Jack's presence in our lives left us stronger and wiser, so that we can, in Jack's own words, "carry on". Visitation will be held at the R. S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. (west side) on Tuesday July 21 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday July 22 at 11:00 am at St Gabriel's church (670 Sheppard Ave. E.). Given COVID restrictions, seating at the church is limited. Once circumstances permit, a larger celebration of Jack's life will be arranged. To request one of the seats for the funeral and / or to receive updates about the future celebration of Jack's life, please contact the family at [email protected] Memorial donations may be made to the or the New Democratic Party.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2020