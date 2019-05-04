You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
JOHN STUART BUCK Jan 31, 1942 - April 27, 2019 Following an eight-month battle with myeloid leukemia, John died at his home in Cobourg, with his wife Margaret at his side. John grew up in Toronto and graduated in architecture from the University of Toronto. He practiced at Deacon, Arnett, Murray & Rankin Architects before retiring to Cobourg in 2002. John was a gentle and private person, happiest at the family cottage on Stony Lake, whose flora and fauna he loved. Predeceased by his father Francis (1960), mother Margaret (2012) and brother Gordon (2006), he will be missed by his siblings Frank Buck (Bettieanne) and Sarah Pryse-Phillips, sister-in-law Heather Hemsley, nieces and nephews Jonathan and Naomi Buck, Gwyneth, Amy and Sam Pryse-Phillips, his aunt Peter Martin, a host of cousins and the family of his step-father Don MacGregor, as well as by his wife Margaret and her sons Bungane, Zola, and Zolile. A commemorative get- together will be held at MacCoubrey's Funeral Home, 30 King Street East in Cobourg on Sunday, June 9th, from 2:00 till 5:00.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019
