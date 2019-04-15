Resources More Obituaries for John HERMON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Stuart HERMON

1915 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers MAJOR JOHN STUART HERMON 1915 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stuart Hermon on April 10, 2019 at the age of 103, at the Veteran's Hospital in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue. Husband of the late Margaret Elizabeth Patton, father of the late Richard (Susan), and Janet (Peter). Devoted grandfather of Julia (Byron), Katie (Loic), Brian (Alex), James (Arlyne), and Sara (Daniel), and great grandfather of Léona, Ethan, and Billy, survived by his niece Mary Patton Lapointe and nephew John Patton. He will be dearly missed by friends and family alike. Stuart was born and grew up in Ottawa, where he met his high school sweetheart and future wife Elizabeth. Married in war time in Sussex New Brunswick. In 1941, he went overseas and trained as a forward observer. He advanced through the ranks in the Canadian Army, serving with distinction to become a Major in charge of the 7th Artillery Regiment, and landed successfully on the beaches of Normandy in 1944. He was a decorated soldier and in 2015 received the French Legion of Honor medal. Stuart was very proud to be able to attend the 60th Anniversary of the Liberation of Holland with his son Richard, in 2005. Stuart began his career in Buckingham at age 18, and learned the paper business from the bottom up. He became manager of the Dolbeau Paper Mill, and served as president for Domtar, as well as MacLaren Pulp and Paper, and ended his career at age 90, as Vice Chairman and CEO of Kruger Pulp & Paper. Stuart sat on many boards of directors for different corporations. He was the oldest member of the Mount Royal Club and the MAA. He excelled at all sports, especially swimming, golf and jogging, running the New York Marathon at age 78. He was a philanthropist and helped many people during his lifetime. A special thanks to all the staff of 3-A, particularly his caregivers Johanne and Sylvie, as well as his primary nurse Bonnie. Also to his long-time volunteer David Peterson and his son in law Peter Kreil. A Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Institute at the Ottawa Civic Hospital, would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries