John SZOLD Obituary
JOHN SZOLD On Thursday, July 16, 2020 in his home. Beloved husband of Chris Szold. Only son of Holocaust survivors Victor and Elizabeth Szold of Nemeskert, Hungary. Loving father and father-in-law and step-father and step-father- in-law of Catherine, Rebecca and Elan, Robert, Bec and Jim, and Paul. Devoted grandfather of Noah, Eden, Ruby, and Nathan. A private service was held. Shiva private. In lieu of gifts, please make a donation to Yad Hashem 416-785-1333 or the Oakville Hospital 905-338-4642.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020
