|
|
JOHN T. BODEN HOLDER It is with great sadness that the family of John Holder shares the news of his passing November 11, 2019. He passed peacefully at Hospice Georgian Triangle Campbell House with his family at his side. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; three children, David, Susan, and Mark and was also predeceased by his daughter, Valerie. A service will be held At All Saints Anglican Church in Collingwood, Ontario on November 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The church is located at 32 Elgin St. in Collingwood. There will be a reception to follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) or the Canadian Red Cross would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019