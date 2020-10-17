JOHN THOMAS May 23, 1966 - October 10, 2020 It is with broken hearts that we announce John's tragic, senseless death. He leaves behind his dear mother Olympia , his two treasured children Spiro and Katerina the loves of his life and his legacy, his loving wife Timi, adored sisters Mary, and Melissa, his precious nieces and nephews Chanelle, Marcus, Anika, Vincent, Zoe, brother and sister-in-laws and best of friends to Roula and Maurice, Greg, Arthur, godfather to Chanelle and Andrew, and countless friends and family. John is forever in our thoughts, always in our hearts, eternally in our memories, and continuously by our sides. John was passionate about sports and kids, in his memory donations can be made to righttoplay.ca/donate
