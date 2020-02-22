|
|
JOHN TIMOTHY IRVINE PORTEOUS, BCL, LLD, CM Died February 11, 2020 in West Vancouver after 14 years with Parkinson's Disease and Parkinson's dementia. His five decades as leader and administrator in the Canadian arts community, his steadfast integrity, his deep-seated convictions that the arts were of vital importance to Canadian society, and his principled determination to do everything in his power to foster the country's cultural development, earned him a widespread reputation as "the cultural mandarin's cultural mandarin." He was born in Montréal 31 August 1933, the son of John Geoffrey Porteous and Cora Ann Kennedy. He studied law at McGill University (BA '54, BCL '57), where he was Co-Author and Associate Producer of the 1957-1958 hit Canadian musical, My Fur Lady, which toured the country, and was acclaimed as "a timely, sometimes racy and nearly always funny spoof of national self-consciousness." Attending a World University Service seminar in West Africa on behalf of McGill the same year, he became firm friends with a fellow participant, Pierre Elliott Trudeau. They were vacationing together at Club Med in Tahiti a decade later when he accidentally became a matchmaker, introducing Trudeau to an 18-year-old acquaintance from West Vancouver named Margaret Sinclair. The following year, on what was to be a two-year leave from his law practice in Montréal at Bourgeois, Doheny, Day & Mackenzie, he was put in charge of press and television relations and speech writing for Trudeau's successful 1968 leadership campaign. When Trudeau became Prime Minister, Tim accepted his offer of a job as his chief speech writer, and after two years became Trudeau's Executive Assistant. Over his five years at Trudeau's side he became recognized as (in the words of his Order of Canada citation) a "top-level political strategist." Always delighting in the wordplay that had made My Fur Lady such a hit, Tim persuaded the campaigning Trudeau to tell the nation - this was the '60's - that he wanted to "put some pot in every chicken." And it was Tim who wrote the goodwill message that Trudeau contributed to a commemorative disc that was left on the Moon by the Apollo 11 astronauts in 1969: "Man has reached out and touched the tranquil moon," he wrote. "May that high accomplishment allow man to rediscover the Earth and find peace." He accompanied Trudeau on his famous 1969 meeting with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, with instructions to keep the conversation going in case of awkward pauses, and close it down if it became problematic. In fact, Tim recalled, the encounter lasted almost four times as long as its scheduled 15 minutes and ended with Lennon saying: "If all politicians were like Mr. Trudeau, there would be peace." According to Tim, Trudeau responded: "I must say that Give Peace a Chance has always seemed to me to be sensible advice." Not all encounters with fame were so harmonious. On a 1972 state visit by Richard Nixon Tim refused a request from Nixon to open up the sculpted cast aluminum doors to the grand Salon at the National Arts Centre. The doors were works of art and required a curator to be opened. Not getting his way, Nixon took a personal dislike to him and later famously referred to him as "that bushy-haired fellow….ugly bastard. Probably left-wing." He ordered his chief of staff H.R. Haldeman to plant a negative story about Tim with the Washington columnist Jack Anderson, but nothing came of it. Following his years with Trudeau, Tim was offered an ideal opportunity to work in the field he loved. He joined the Canada Council for the Arts, where he eventually became director. He was a master of inspired and inspiring leadership and what he achieved there in terms of protecting and advancing the cultural cause across the nation was perhaps his greatest single legacy. He was by no means all work; he was fascinated by the arcane ramifications of Ottawa bureaucracy and had a mischievous sense of fun (colleagues fondly remember him riding a unicycle around the corridors of Canadian cultural power). He was a man of great principle, and his conflict with the government over his insistence on the Council's independence from political interference ultimately cost him the job. He later became associate director of the Canadian Centre for Architecture, and president of the Ontario College of Art and Design from 1988 until he retired in 1995 Tim served on many Boards and Advisory Committees, among them the National Theatre School of Canada, the Montréal Symphony Orchestra, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, the National Arts Centre, National Museums, the National Gallery of Canada, Royal Ontario Museum, the Toronto Arts Council, Ontario Arts Council, the Laidlaw Foundation, the National Council of Ghanaian-Canadians, the Vancouver Art Gallery, Vancouver Youth Theatre, the West Vancouver Foundation, Arthur Erickson House and Garden Foundation, Le français pour l'avenir, and the PuSh International Performing Arts Festival. Tim was awarded the Order of Canada in October 2003, in recognition of his public service, and received an Honorary Doctorate from Trent University in 1986. He was married to Wendy Farris1968-1982 (daughter, Vanessa Bell Porteous). He married Beatrice Donald in 1987 (son Nicholas William deLotbinière). They eventually settled in West Vancouver in 1995, at the foot of the north shore mountains and within easy reach of Whistler-Blackcomb where Tim loved to ski and snowboard. He was a devoted father to Vanessa and Nicholas. Both are carrying forward in their personalities and their careers their father's love for them and the arts. After his move to British Columbia Tim initiated a series of annual Stephen Leacock lunches, honoring the memory of the great Canadian humorist, and devoted much energy to the promotion of the French language in Western Canada. He was predeceased by his sister Jennifer Marriott in 2012 and is survived by his sister Camilla Ross of Vancouver. Bravo dear Tim! You can rest now, in peace. Memorial donations will be gratefully accepted by the National Theatre School of Canada and applied toward the Timothy Porteous Prize, a bursary in support of promising musical theatre students. Online at: ent-nts.ca, by mail at: 5030 St-Denis Street, Montreal, QC H2J 2L8 or by phone at: 514-842-7954 x141. JOHN TIMOTHY IRVINE PORTEOUS, BCL, LLD, CM Died February 11, 2020 in West Vancouver after 14 years with Parkinson's Disease and Parkinson's dementia. His five decades as leader and administrator in the Canadian arts community, his steadfast integrity, his deep-seated convictions that the arts were of vital importance to Canadian society, and his principled determination to do everything in his power to foster the country's cultural development, earned him a widespread reputation as "the cultural mandarin's cultural mandarin." He was born in Montréal 31 August 1933, the son of John Geoffrey Porteous and Cora Ann Kennedy. He studied law at McGill University (BA '54, BCL '57), where he was Co-Author and Associate Producer of the 1957-1958 hit Canadian musical, My Fur Lady, which toured the country, and was acclaimed as "a timely, sometimes racy and nearly always funny spoof of national self-consciousness." Attending a World University Service seminar in West Africa on behalf of McGill the same year, he became firm friends with a fellow participant, Pierre Elliott Trudeau. They were vacationing together at Club Med in Tahiti a decade later when he accidentally became a matchmaker, introducing Trudeau to an 18-year-old acquaintance from West Vancouver named Margaret Sinclair. The following year, on what was to be a two-year leave from his law practice in Montréal at Bourgeois, Doheny, Day & Mackenzie, he was put in charge of press and television relations and speech writing for Trudeau's successful 1968 leadership campaign. When Trudeau became Prime Minister, Tim accepted his offer of a job as his chief speech writer, and after two years became Trudeau's Executive Assistant. Over his five years at Trudeau's side he became recognized as (in the words of his Order of Canada citation) a "top-level political strategist." Always delighting in the wordplay that had made My Fur Lady such a hit, Tim persuaded the campaigning Trudeau to tell the nation - this was the '60's - that he wanted to "put some pot in every chicken." And it was Tim who wrote the goodwill message that Trudeau contributed to a commemorative disc that was left on the Moon by the Apollo 11 astronauts in 1969: "Man has reached out and touched the tranquil moon," he wrote. "May that high accomplishment allow man to rediscover the Earth and find peace." He accompanied Trudeau on his famous 1969 meeting with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, with instructions to keep the conversation going in case of awkward pauses, and close it down if it became problematic. In fact, Tim recalled, the encounter lasted almost four times as long as its scheduled 15 minutes and ended with Lennon saying: "If all politicians were like Mr. Trudeau, there would be peace." According to Tim, Trudeau responded: "I must say that Give Peace a Chance has always seemed to me to be sensible advice." Not all encounters with fame were so harmonious. On a 1972 state visit by Richard Nixon Tim refused a request from Nixon to open up the sculpted cast aluminum doors to the grand Salon at the National Arts Centre. The doors were works of art and required a curator to be opened. Not getting his way, Nixon took a personal dislike to him and later famously referred to him as "that bushy-haired fellow….ugly bastard. Probably left-wing." He ordered his chief of staff H.R. Haldeman to plant a negative story about Tim with the Washington columnist Jack Anderson, but nothing came of it. Following his years with Trudeau, Tim was offered an ideal opportunity to work in the field he loved. He joined the Canada Council for the Arts, where he eventually became director. He was a master of inspired and inspiring leadership and what he achieved there in terms of protecting and advancing the cultural cause across the nation was perhaps his greatest single legacy. He was by no means all work; he was fascinated by the arcane ramifications of Ottawa bureaucracy and had a mischievous sense of fun (colleagues fondly remember him riding a unicycle around the corridors of Canadian cultural power). Tim served on many Boards and Advisory Committees, among them the National Theatre School of Canada, the Montréal Symphony Orchestra, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, the National Arts Centre, National Museums, the National Gallery of Canada, Royal Ontario Museum, the Toronto Arts Council, Ontario Arts Council, the Laidlaw Foundation, the National Council of Ghanaian-Canadians, the Vancouver Art Gallery, Vancouver Youth Theatre, the West Vancouver Foundation, Arthur Erickson House and Garden Foundation, Le français pour l'avenir, and the PuSh International Performing Arts Festival. Tim was awarded the Order of Canada in October 2003, in recognition of his public service, and received an Honorary Doctorate from Trent University in 1986. He was married to Wendy Farris1968-1982 (daughter, Vanessa Bell Porteous). He married Beatrice Donald in 1987 (son Nicholas William deLotbinière). They eventually settled in West Vancouver in 1995, at the foot of the north shore mountains and within easy reach of Whistler-Blackcomb where Tim loved to ski and snowboard. He was a devoted father to Vanessa and Nicholas. Both are carrying forward in their personalities and their careers their father's love for them and the arts. After his move to British Columbia Tim initiated a series of annual Stephen Leacock lunches, honoring the memory of the great Canadian humorist, and devoted much energy to the promotion of the French language in Western Canada. He was predeceased by his sister Jennifer Marriott in 2012 and is survived by his sister Camilla Ross of Vancouver. Bravo dear Tim! You can rest now, in peace. Memorial donations will be gratefully accepted by the National Theatre School of Canada and applied toward the Timothy Porteous Prize, a bursary in support of promising musical theatre students. Online at: ent-nts.ca, by mail at: 5030 St-Denis Street, Montreal, QC H2J 2L8 or by phone at: 514-842-7954 x141. Celebrations of Tim's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020