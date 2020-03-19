|
JOHN TIMOTHY KELSALL April 28, 1951- March 13, 2020 Peacefully in his sleep, a year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He leaves his wife and best friend, Debbie and much- loved children, John (Faryn) and Heather (Justin). Sadly missed by his mother, Diana; brother, Brian (Ella); and sister, Jill (Stephen). Predeceased by his father, John (2013). Tim worked at Hatch as Director of Noise and Vibration. He was world- renowned as an industrial noise subject matter expert. He will be remembered for his positive attitude, fun-loving spirit, and uncompromising individuality. Tim loved to sail, ski, read, and visit the family cottage. He also amassed an impressive collection of single malt scotch! Most of all he loved to spend time with his family, who will miss him very much. At his request, there will be no funeral. Donations may be made to the Friends of Killarney Park or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2020