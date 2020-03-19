You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

John Timothy KELSALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Timothy KELSALL Obituary
JOHN TIMOTHY KELSALL April 28, 1951- March 13, 2020 Peacefully in his sleep, a year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He leaves his wife and best friend, Debbie and much- loved children, John (Faryn) and Heather (Justin). Sadly missed by his mother, Diana; brother, Brian (Ella); and sister, Jill (Stephen). Predeceased by his father, John (2013). Tim worked at Hatch as Director of Noise and Vibration. He was world- renowned as an industrial noise subject matter expert. He will be remembered for his positive attitude, fun-loving spirit, and uncompromising individuality. Tim loved to sail, ski, read, and visit the family cottage. He also amassed an impressive collection of single malt scotch! Most of all he loved to spend time with his family, who will miss him very much. At his request, there will be no funeral. Donations may be made to the Friends of Killarney Park or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -